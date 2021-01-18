COVINGTON — Linda L. Whitacre, 78, of Covington, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital, due to a recent fall. She was born February 19, 1942, in Greenville, to the late Harold Mathias and Janet (Gunckle) Hagie. She married Jerry L. Whitacre on October 23, 1976; he survives.

Linda will also be missed and remembered by her three children, Michelle Smith of Covington, Kelly (Doug) Selanders of Bradford, and James Smith of Sidney; a sister, Pamela Wood of West Milton; seven grandchildren, Angie, David, Michael, Jerimiah, Jennifer, Billie, and Mallorie; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Mathias.

Linda attended Covington and Bradford schools and enjoyed a monthly ladies lunch with her former classmates. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and loved her family and friends. If she had you as a friend, you were a friend for life.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 21, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.