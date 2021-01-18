WAPAKONETA — Layla Nicole Yoakam, 17, of Wapakoneta, OH passed away Saturday afternoon, January 16, 2021 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Layla was born on September 27, 2003 in Lima, OH. She is the daughter of Stacey (Jeremy) Motter Koch of Wapakoneta, and Gary (Olivia) Yoakam of Jackson Center, OH. Layla was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Brenda and James Yoakam, paternal great grandfathers, James Yoakam and Adlay Whitt, maternal great grandparents, Charles Brannon, and Jim Motter.

Layla is survived by her parents, four siblings, Libby Yoakam, Lacey Yoakam, Lawson Koch and Tony Whitt, Jr, maternal grandparents, Marshall and Cheryl Motter of Waynesfield, OH, maternal great grandmothers, Nancy Brannon and Sue Motter, both of Waynesfield, paternal great grandmothers, Mary Shroyer of Russells Point, and Lola Yoakam, aunts and uncles, Brandie (Brian Fedderke) Wicker, Shelby (Ron) Halterman, Matt (Darci) Motter and Larry Yoakam, and several cousins.

Layla was a Junior at Wapakoneta High School studying sports fitness at Apollo Career Center. She worked at Walmart and McDonalds in Wapakoneta. Layla’s great passion was dancing and was a member of L&L Dance Company. She enjoyed her iced coffee from Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts or anywhere she could get her favorite drink. She also enjoyed kayaking and riding 4-wheelers, getting her nails done, shopping and being with her family and friends. Layla was a special young lady, a caring and thoughtful individual who was always there for a shoulder to lean on, a helping hand to someone in need, or a timely smile to brighten one’s day. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A gathering of remembrance will be Saturday, January 23rd from noon- 6 pm at Wapakoneta High School with a memorial celebration at 5:00 pm. Due to state Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, attendees are asked to be symptom free, maintain social distancing and wear a facial covering.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Layla Yoakam Memorial Scholarship c/o Superior Credit Union.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.