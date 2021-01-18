TROY — James Kenneth Hayes, age 67 of Troy, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born July 8, 1953 in Berea, KY to the late James William Hayes and Barbara Jane (Hysinger) Hayes.

He was preceded in death by his sister Pamela F. Hayes.

James is survived by his sister Heather Shaffer (Bob) of Troy; nieces Holly Shaffer of Troy and Ashlee Crabtree (Melvin) of Troy; special aunt Wavalene Kessler of Tipp City; as well as many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

James was a graduate of Troy High School. He was an avid car enthusiast and attended school to receive his certification as an Automobile Technician.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be given to your local chapter of the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.