Hayner levy needed for operation of center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center renewal levy will be on the May 4 ballot.

“Upon Mrs. Hayner’s death in 1942, the Hayner mansion was left in care of the Troy Board of Education and is operated by a board of governors composed of nine Troy citizens,” executive director David Wion said. “Since the opening of the Hayner Center in December 1976, the citizens of Troy have renewed the Hayner Center operating levy every five years.”

The May levy is a renewal of the current 0.85-mill levy and will generate $592,520.02 annually for the next five years. The 0.85-mill renewal is essential to the continued operation of the Hayner Center, Wion said. The levy provides approximately 82 percent of Hayner’s operating, maintenance and programming budget. The remaining 18 percent of Hayner’s income is generated from donations, fees and grants.

“The levy is a separate Troy City Schools levy and the money that supports the Hayner Center is held in a separate accounting line,” Wion said. “The school treasurer provides oversight of the public funds and Hayner levy money cannot be used for the public schools’ mandates.”

According to Wion, the facilities of the center, at 301 W. Main St., Troy, are available for community use by local nonprofits serving the Troy area and by rental for private events and parties. In addition, the Hayner Center is itself committed to providing a variety of cultural, artistic and educational opportunities to the residents of Troy. On average, the Hayner Center annually hosts eight exhibits and over 75 community events including concerts, performing arts events, children and family activities, social events, films and more, Wion said. The Hayner also sponsors concerts of the Downtown Summer Music Series held each summer on the Troy’s Public Square. Recent additions to the Hayner programming include Hayner Hits the Road Travel Club and the Troy Ohio Porchfest.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.