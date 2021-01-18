Area briefs

Virtual board meeting set

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office. Members of the public who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by watching the Facebook Live feed at https://www.facebook.com/tcbmds/videos/. Questions or comments may be submitted via text or voicemail to (937) 265-8589 during the live session. Questions or comments received after the live session has ended may be addressed by board staff or at the subsequent Board meeting. The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

Food distribution set for Saturday

PIQUA — The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance will be providing a contact-free pop-up pantry with Shared Harvest Foodbank from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.

Food for 700 households will be available at the Upper Valley Career Center, Adult Technology Center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee releases this list of Miami County emergency food resources, food pantries, carryout meals, and other general assistance available to the public. The list can be found at http://go.osu.edu/miamifood

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee is chaired by Aimee Shannon of Health Partners Free Clinic and advised by Alisha Barton of Ohio State University Extension Miami County.

For more information, contact Alisha Barton barton.345@osu.edu Or Aimee Shannon aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org.

Cooking class upcoming

OSU Extension in Miami County is now offering a Cooking Matters cooking class. This program consists of six sessions. Cooking Matters is a free program that includes recipe demonstrations and information on making healthy food choices on a budget. Participants will receive a cookbook and other incentives. The program will be held virtually with an afternoon and evening session to choose from.

Classes start Jan. 25 with sessions ending on March 1 from 12-1:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m. Classes take place on Zoom. Participation is free but limited.

Contact the OSU Extension Office, Miami County at Eberle.65@osu.edu to register.

Nocturnal adventure available

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 for a fun and educational evening adventure for Girl Scout troops or Cub Scout packs and their friends or siblings who are also in grades first through fourth.

Discover unique adaptations of Ohio’s wildlife as you encounter BNC’s wildlife ambassadors. The evening will consist of traveling through time and exploring Ohio and the wildlife that once lived here including a night hike and the chance to get up close with live native Ohio wildlife.

State guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed and face masks will be required for all participants when inside the building and/or unable to distance. The program fee: $15 per child and $10 per adult (cash, check, or credit card). The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Patches may be purchased for $4 each in advance.