The spiral into chaos has begun

To the Editor:

And so, it begins. The long spiral into darkness and chaos. The events that occurred Jan. 6 is proof of the dire straits we face as a nation. It was shameful a peaceful protest was turned into a mob by a few protesters. A legal protest that went wrong.

During the entire term of his presidency, President Trump has been met with nothing but hate from the Democratic Socialists and the news media. The hate along with the biased broadcast of national news networks has done more to separate this nation than the president himself. The looting and riots that occurred over the summer still continue under the illusion of a First Amendment right.

Are burning businesses to the ground, looting shoe stores for name-brand tennis shoes, attacking police and first responders included in the First Amendment? These communist-backed riots have destroyed national monuments, called for the banning of the Confederate flag and the renaming of military bases because they offend a minority whose only purpose is to rewrite history to their liking. The burning of the United States flag in front of veterans who fought for this nation and kneeling during the National Anthem is going to right the wrongs? If the news media and the Democratic Socialist want to place blame, they should look in the mirror and see the finger point back at them.

The people, who have allowed the riots to continue so long, need to open their eyes to what they have accomplished. They say they want peace and co-operation. The events unfolding at the Capital prove otherwise. Is it any wonder the Trump supporters felt the need to have their voices heard? A minority of protestors responsible for the inexcusable vandalism and deaths may not have been Trump supporters. News coverage showed a vast majority of the protestors were peaceful.

These protestors had the right to voice their concerns and to be called protestors, not thugs, rebels, or insurgents.

With the approach of Jan. 20, I fear the Soviet’s prediction of taking over the United States from within will come at last. Not by armed conquest, but instead by the politicians, the far left, the news media, and those who hide in the shadows.

The long spiral into darkness and chaos has begun.

— Gary L. Cooper

Troy