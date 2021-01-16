Spirit of giving should continue throughout year

By Sean Ford

Every year around the holidays, the generosity of people who live in Miami County is more evident than ever! The red kettles from The Salvation Army get filled with change by people going in and out of stores. Donations flow in faster than ever for service organizations around the county helping those less fortunate have a memorable holiday season.

The holiday season is now over. Volunteers are no longer standing next to red kettles ringing bells. Other programs have gone dormant until next Christmas; however, the need is still there.

Hunger, sickness, poverty and other woes don’t disappear when the Christmas lights are put away. Organizations like the Family Abuse Shelter, New Path and Piqua Compassion Network fight those issues all year long and this fight requires funding! Helping the hungry, sick and downtrodden never decreases in cost.

The generosity that’s a cherished part of the Christmas spirit gives charitable organizations a big shot in the arm every year. But as the year progresses, there really isn’t any other season, holiday or event that spurs an outpouring of donations. While all through the year, various organizations are still laboring away to help out neighbors.

We urge people to donate to worthy causes, especially local ones that will have a major impact in the community in which we live. Donations, even small ones, spread out over an entire year can mean the world to these charitable organizations and the people whom they serve.

The United Way of Miami County urges everyone to give, advocate and volunteer throughout the year. If you are curious how you can help make an impact in Miami County, you can check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/unitedwayMCO/ , by calling us at (937) 335-8410 or email at sean@unitedwaymco.org.