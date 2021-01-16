Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Jan. 4

DUI: Officer dispatched to complaint where a suspected intoxicated male was driving a black Honda slowly on the roadway near Piqua Granite, 123 N. Main St. The male had pulled his car over, parking it up on the curb prior to officer’s arrival. The male, Thomas Dyas, 56, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

THEFT: Caller from Piqua Manor Nursing Home advised an unknown person had stolen his billfold from his room. Investigation pending.

THEFT: Complainant advised her son stole cash from her wallet and stole her credit card and used it without her permission. Case pending.

CIVIL DISPUTE: Subject claimed she took her car to a repair shop, Hand to Hand Automotive at 336 S. Main St., and now the car is not at the shop so she wanted to report the car as stolen.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Caller advised that the rear driver side tire on her vehicle was slashed.

Jan. 5

DOMESTIC: Victor Villanueva, 25, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence following an incident at 454 Wood St.

Jan. 6

FALSE ALARM: Terry Hayslett, 65, of Piqua, was arrested for making false alarms.