Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 13

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to the Charleston Falls Preserve to an assist squad with a deceased subject who took his own life on park property.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a report of criminal damage in the 8000 block of State Route 55 in Union twp.

ESCAPE: A deputy responded to a report of an inmate failing to return to the incarceration facility after being released to the hospital.

FRAUD: A Piqua resident reported someone applied for unemployment benefits in their name.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of Wright Road, Union Twp. in reference to a suspicious complaint. The reporting party advised that a yellow reflector had been placed on his mailbox and wanted the incident documented due to hearing that it might be a sign of being a possible target for burglaries.

THEFT: A Troy resident filed a theft complaint. Case pending.

OVI: A deputy responded to an accident with injuries in the 1700 block of N. County Road, 25-A, Troy. A subject was arrested for OVI and failure to yield.

Jan. 14

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the downtown jail for a report of inmates fighting. Lindsey Henderson, 28, of Dayton, was charged with assault.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of State Route 201, Bethel Twp. on a report of multiple items taken from a storage unit. Case pending.

FRAUD: A Staunton Twp. resident reported someone used their information to file for unemployment.

FRAUD: A Concord Twp. resident reported someone opened up a credit card account in her name.