Hyatt Surgery Center a “hidden gem” in Miami County

TIPP CITY — When it was time for a colonoscopy, Carol Pounds was pleased to learn it could be done close to home at the Hyatt Surgery Center in Tipp City.

The experience was more than positive, leading Pounds, who lives near Tipp City, to again utilize the surgery center in summer 2020 for an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) as part of her care for a gastrointestinal bleed.

She discovered the Hyatt Center after her gastroenterologist retired and she became a patient of Dr. Fayez Abboud at Premier Gastroenterology Specialists.

“I found a great doctor. He is kind and takes the time to listen to any concerns before beginning the procedure. The staff are always very kind and seem to love what they do,” she said. “I like that.”

The Hyatt Center is located at the corner of North Hyatt Street and Park Avenue in Tipp City. It houses outpatient surgery, sports medicine, imaging and several other physician offices and services.

“I especially liked having procedures there like the colonoscopy and EGD. Even though these can be done at the hospital, it is the same level of care, but to me it seems like it is quicker in and out,” Pounds said. “Everybody is so professional and just want to make you feel as comfortable as you can having these procedures done. During the pre-op, they certainly are very attentive. It gives you a good, confident feeling.”

Abboud said he, too, like the surgery center’s environment.

“It has been my pleasure taking care of patients at Hyatt Surgery Center for the past 28 years. The Hyatt Surgery Center is a hidden gem in Miami County,” Abboud said. “We have a great team there, and we provide the patients with the same quality care they expect and receive at UVMC, in a quiet, more private setting.”

Pounds is a retired purchasing manager for Emery Worldwide and previously worked at banks handling teller and light accounting responsibilities. Her husband, Jack, is retired from the Air Force and as a commercial airline pilot. They have three children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She enjoys reading, crafts, and spending time with her identical twin sister, Cheryl Linville, who also is her neighbor.

She has recommended the Hyatt Center to others and said she plans to visit the Hyatt Center, if needed, for any other procedures that could be done on an outpatient basis.

“I like that environment. I feel good about going there. I know I am going to be very, very well taken care of. I get the utmost care by the staff and the doctors,” Pounds said.