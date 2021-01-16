Hobart Institute honored with Excellence in Welding award

TROY — Hobart Institute of Welding Technology is proud to announce they have been awarded the Excellence in Welding Award – Educational Facility category by the Welding Equipment Manufacturer/American Welding Society.

The annual Excellence in Welding Awards were created as a way to recognize individuals and organizations that are instrumental in raising the image of welding and strengthening the welding industry, and have shown exemplary dedication to promoting the image of welding in their communities.

Hobart Institute has been educating men and women in welding since 1930 and takes great pride in the success of their graduates. The Institute enrolls students from all over the world and consistently averages over a 90% graduate in field employment rate.

“Every staff member, past and present has contributed to the success of the Institute. Without their dedication to excellence, awards such as this would not be possible,” stated Scott A Mazzulla, President and CEO of the Institute.