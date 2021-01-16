College briefs

Lucia recognized at University of Tennessee

MARTIN, Tenn. — Olivia Lucia, of Piqua, was recently named to the chancellor’s high honor roll at University of Tennessee at Martin.

To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79), or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).

Tiffin University announces dean’s list

TIFFIN — Tiffin University recently released its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and achieve a 3.5 or above GPA for the semester. Local students named to the list are as follows:

• Alyssa Baker, of Ludlow Falls

• Dylan Warren, of Piqua

• Kristen Dickison, of Pleasant Hill

• Kylee Brooks, of Troy

• Aaron Carmack, of Troy

• Molly Miller, of Troy

Edison State announces fall dean’s list

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recently recognized students for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 semester dean’s list. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students named to the list include:

• Of Casstown: Seth Arrell, Garrett Kowalak, Ahlam Partee, Morgan Taylor.

• Of Covington: Jaden Barhorst, Kirsti Barnes, Holly Beasley, Casie Breen, Spencer Brumbaugh, Samantha Courts, Jesse Fisher, Brandon Magee, Olivia Mohler, Andrew Parker, Betty Sanders, Makenna Santos, Skyler Schipper, Joseph Schmelzer, Cassandra Trudeau.

• Of Huber Heights: Jessica Bultman, Myra Iiams, Thomas Tirey.

• Of Ludlow Falls: Christopher Spencer.

• Of Piqua: Emily Baker, Brett Burnham, Laurel Butt, Tabitha Caldwell, Jackilyn Campbell, Jessica Campbell, Teague Deaton, Adam Debrosse, Matthew Defalco, David Elliott, Grant Gariety, Kaitlyn Hawes, Andrew Hobbs, Austin Jenkins, Dawn Johnson, Madison Johnson, Brooklynn Jolley, Rosemary Martin, Quinton Mitchell, Brendan O’Leary, Pamela Purk, Caitlyn Roberson, Ben Romie, David Roth, Linda Roth, Heidi Schutt, Jared Shellabarger, Bo Sigman, Alyssa Sims, Amber Stangel, Carson Van Horn, Kathi Wagner, Cooper Wemmer.

• Of Pleasant Hill: Deanna Carine, Gracyn Fairband, Anthony Hampton, Regina Mikalauskas, Logan Robbins.

• Of Tipp City: Jessica Griffith, Olivia Hamilton, Jade Moscato, Carter Newhouse, Sabrina Pond, Savannah Pond, Emily Von Krosigk.

• Of Troy: William Arthur, Michael Bair, Emily Barker, Sophia Berry, Ashley Bloomfield, Eva Bolin, Madison Burton, Alexis Carroll, Jessica Cecil, Sydney Chaney, Julia Circele, Audrey Clagett, Nelson Clymer, Casey Daniel, Delane Dieringer, Ariel Doty, Alexis Estes, Andrew Evans, Mackenzie Everett, Ricardo Fiscal, Allison Freisthler, Dinah Gigandet, Sarah Gilliam, Victoria Glover, Addyson Godwin, Cassidy Goubeaux, Matthew Gray, Brooklyn Grove, Jamie Hanan, Luke House, Brennah Hutchinson, Latisha Jackson, Cassandra Johnson, Kendra Kern, Hailey Kinstle, Zachary Kuntz, Xander Magill, Sophia Markley, Cyrena McAdams, Hailey Merrell, Cora Metz, Jonathan Miller, Elijah Niemi, Samuel Pierce, David Poeppelman, Amber Poore, Leann Quinlan, Lauren Ritter, Macey Ritter, Christopher Robbins, Julian Rodriguez, Jasmine Romick, Dana Senter, Brianna Slusher, Hallie Snyder, Elizabeth Steinke, Jaden Stine, Sophia Terrill, Victoria Tu, Lauren Walker, Abigail Westfall, Brandon Windham.

• Of West Milton: Shondra Deeter, Amanda Ellis, Abbey Evans, Amber Wright.