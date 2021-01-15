WILBUR W. MIZER

COVINGTON — Wilbur Wade Mizer, 62, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born January 8, 1959, in Miami County, to the late Clarence and Reva Jean (Sparks) Mizer. He married Mary L. (Ralston) Mizer on May 17, 1980; she survives.

Wade will also be missed and remembered by his two daughters, Angie (Lex) Weaver of Covington and Heather (T.J.) Sarver of Covington; five grandchildren, Yelena, Serenity, and Malachi Weaver, and Elijah and Sadie Sarver; a sister, Janet Mizer of Troy; and several nieces and nephews.

Wade was a 1978 graduate of Tippecanoe High School where he ran cross-country, and was proud to hold the record for the 2-mile run. He served his country in the Army and National Guard for a total of seven years. He retired from the Tipp City Schools with 30 years of service, and in retirement worked for the City of Troy and Troy Police Department. Wade had attended Central Baptist Church in Piqua, and was a member of the Covington Eagles #3998. He loved hunting, shooting, and trapping, collecting antiques, and Friday nights with his buddies. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Matt Harbour officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kids Hunting Foundation, 31258 600th St., Millville, MN 55957. Online condolences may be left for the Mizer family at www.moorefh.com.