PHILLIP A. SHOEMAKER

COVINGTON — Phillip (Alex) Shoemaker, age 61, of Covington, Ohio left us way too soon. He passed away on December 31st 2020 at 8:40 am at Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus Ohio.

Alex is survived by his only son Mike Shoemaker, Mike’s wife Misty Shoemaker, 4 grandchildren Tyler, Annalese, Chance and Raelyn Shoemaker all of Piqua. He had one brother Terry (Tipp) Shoemaker of Florida, a niece Sherry Fox of Findlay. He had two sisters Karmel Miller of Piqua and Maggie Shoemaker and niece Brooke Shoemaker of Quincy. Alex also left behind his ex-wife Tammy Shoemaker, two step daughters Ashlynn Minnig and Jessica Sell one step son DJ Griffith and three step grandchildren Kaliegh, Brian Jr. and Brooklyn all of Lima. He is preceded in death by his parents Phillip Shoemaker Sr. and Linda Ritter of Piqua and one nephew Kyle Bryan.

Alex always worked hard as a machinist for Precision Aero Corporation out of Troy Ohio. When he wasn’t working, he was either hunting for mushrooms, watching football, trapping, fishing and or shooting guns. He also loved to visit and vacation in the mountains of Tennessee.

Alex just know your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part. God has you in his arms but we will have you in our hearts forever! A celebration of life will be held at a later date.