PIQUA — Peggy M. Supinger, age 84, of Piqua, passed away at 5:55 AM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Piqua Health and Rehab. She was born in Coletown, OH to the late Robert and Elsie (Riegle) Martin. She married William L. Supinger. He preceded her in death in 2002.

Peggy is survived by five daughters and sons-in-law: Pandora Howard, Piqua; Sally Supinger, Piqua, Rhonda and Randy Ritter, Piqua, Tammy and Chris Kendall, Piqua; and Ginger Ponchillia and Thomas Kreis, Dayton, OH; five brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert and Cathy Martin, MI; Ronald and Vickie Martin, Piqua, OH, Fred Martin, Troy, OH, Joel and Pauline Martin, Troy, OH, and Tim and Sue Martin, Troy, OH: four sisters and brother-in-law: Pat Roeth, Troy, OH, Linda Pressell, FL, Donna Thompson, UT, and Joyce and Bill Maugans, Carlisle, OH; fourteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Robin Supinger; one son: Edward Supinger; one brother: Ted Martin; and one granddaughter: Elizabeth Ritter.

Peggy graduated from Troy High School 1954 and she was the owner of various businesses. She liked painting, making floral arrangements, and having slumber parties with her sisters. Peggy really liked to wear her bling.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, with Rev. Kazy Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or by visiting www.diabetes.org/lovingmemory. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.