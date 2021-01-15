Ohio launches site for unemployment fraud cases

MIAMI COUNTY — The state of Ohio has created a new online reporting system specifically for victims of identity theft related to unemployment benefit claims.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services department believes stolen identities may be a bigger problem this tax cycle due to a high number of fraudulent pandemic-related unemployment claims.

According to a release on Jan. 13, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has created a new online portal that provides a direct way for Ohioans to notify the agency if they believe their identity was stolen and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.

“Identity theft is a widespread national challenge. Many Ohioans have become victims, and their identities used to file fraudulent unemployment claims in both the traditional unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program,” according to the statement.

Individuals who believe their identity was stolen and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim should visit unemployment.ohio.gov and click on “Report Identity Theft.”

Ohioans who receive a 1099-G tax form but did not receive unemployment benefits in 2020 can visit the portal and the agency will process and investigate the reports.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said his office has fielded 169 reports of fraud since March 2020. The office does not differentiate specific types of fraud being reported, Duchak said.

Duchak said, “I can say that unemployment fraud is not very common for us. There has been an uptick recently, likely due to the economic insecurity caused by the COVID situation. I recommend that the public perform a credit check on themselves a couple of times a year to ensure no accounts were opened that they were unaware of. Should they discover fraud, it should be reported to law enforcement and alert the involved financial institution.”

For example, individuals can visit annualcreditreport.com to see whether they may the victim of other types of identity theft. They also can visit OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/IdentityTheft for educational resources for Ohioans who believe they may be the victim of identity theft.

Troy Police Department’s Capt. Ryan Ormberg said the department has fielded four reports specific to unemployment benefits fraud in Troy since October 2020.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) will be issuing 1.7 million 1099-G tax forms throughout the month of January pursuant to federal law that requires reporting of unemployment benefits. There will be a number of Ohioans who receive a 1099-G tax form in the mail stating that they received unemployment benefits in 2020 when, in fact, they did not.