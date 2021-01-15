MATHEW N. EATON

SOUTH LEBANON — Matthew Neal Eaton, age 66, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born October 18, 1954 in El Dorado, Kansas to the late James A. and Mary E. (nee Lehr) Eaton.

Matt is survived by his devoted and adoring wife, Jeannine Eaton (nee Hagee); children, Jennifer Jent (David) and Sam Eaton (Dr. Caitlin); grandchildren, Kaylee Eaton, David Matthew Jent, Cayden and Collin Jent; siblings, James Eaton (Pam), Joseph Eaton (Susan), Mark Eaton (Jacque), Maggie Gurley (Ron), and Roger Eaton (Marcia); Sheldon “The Wonder Dog”; and a host of beloved relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Anderson.

Matt worked for many years as a sales executive in the Aviation profession. His high skill level and reputation established him as an icon in the industry. He loved to fly his Cessna 310 “Q.J.” Matt was a devoted original member of WACO Historical Society in Troy, Ohio. Mostly, he will be celebrated and remembered for his hysterical sense of humor and his generosity. He was a practical jokester with a heart of gold!

A Memorial Mass will begin at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd, Montgomery, OH 45249. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for all guests in attendance. Livestreaming will be available.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Matt’s honor are suggested to WACO Historical Society, www.wacoairmuseum.org; Young Eagles of the Experimental Aircraft Association, www.eaa.org ; or The Christ Hospital Foundation, www.thechristhospital.com/about-the-network/foundation/donate-online. Condolences may be shared online at www.mrfh.com.