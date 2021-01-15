PIQUA — Mary E. Poore, age 74, of Piqua, passed away at 11:56 PM on Monday, January 11, 2021 in her residence. She was born December 6, 1946 in Piqua, OH to the late Walter L. Penny, Sr. and the late Mary E. (Langston) Penny. She married James M. Poore, Sr. on July 31, 2000 in Gatlinburg, TN and he survives.

She is also survived by three sons: James Poore, Jr., Scott Poore, and Brian Poore, all of Iyslandi, MI; five grandchildren: Ryan, Candice, Carissa, Shyan, and Kylie; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.

Mary graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1964. She worked as a machinist at Copeland in Sidney for 31 years and retired in 2001. James was the love of her life and she also had a love for animals, especially her dogs Taco Bug and Zoie. She enjoyed playing Bingo with her Aunt Jane Francis.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, with Pastor Stephen L. Smitley officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Rescue Squad, 1000 Dick Minnich Dr, Covington, OH 45318. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.