Covington wrestlers win dual with Tippecanoe

COVINGTON — The Covington wrestling team hosted Tippecanoe in dual on Thursday night, and came away with a 59-24 victory to improve their overall record to 23-2.

Carson Taylor (106) started things off for the Buccs with a pin over Noah Schwieterman, followed by a Michael Hagan (113) pin over Hayden Magnuson. Covington would build a 23-0 lead after Jericho Quinter (120) earned a technical fall over Oliver Murry, and Jackson Shiverdecker (126) pinned Emman Hanrahan.

Tippecanoe then scored some points as Peyton Bey (132) earned a forfeit for the Red Devils.

The teams then traded the next four matches as Covington’s Cael Vanderhorst (138) pinned Evan Liette, before Tipp’s Trace Trent pinned David Robinson (145).

Connor Sindelir (152) earned a pin for the Buccs over Cael Liette, before Tipp’s Zach Shellhammer pinned Trey Kiser (160).

Covington’s Trentin Alexander (170) and Jensen Wagoner (182) then picked up a pair of pins over Collin Hanrahan and Christian Hartman, respectively.

Jacob Smith (195) would then earn a forfeit for the Red Devils, before Covington’s Ricky Stephan (220) pinned Adam Cheney, and Scott Blumenstock (285) earned a forfeit for the Buccs.

In other matches, Covington’s Hayden Barker (220) and Tippecanoe’s Sean Kelly (145) each earned pins.

Covington hosts the Covington Duals on Saturday January 23.