Area briefs

Legion offers dinner

PIQUA — The Piqua American Legion Post 184 will offer a pork chop dinner with scalloped potatoes, green beans and r from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 for $8. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.

City offices to close

PIQUA — City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Refuse collection and curbside recycling will be on schedule. Troy City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Hobart Arena Bravo Room.

Davis tapped as president

LOSTCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held an organizational meeting on Jan. 7.

Darrell Davis was elected president and Sam Buchman as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer.

The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Special meeting notices will be posted at township building in Casstown.

The annual financial report has been completed and is available for review at the township building in Casstown by contacting the fiscal officer.

Trail adventure continues

TROY — Take a hike on the Brukner Nature Center trails this January and search for three owl cutouts that will be watching over the forest.

Over the winter, owls are covered from head to toe with warm insulating feathers making January a great time to find a mate and begin the nesting process.

Be sure to bring along your smartphone to learn more about the owls and take a picture with them that you can email to info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may even see your photo on the center’s Facebook or Instagram accounts.

Virtual board meeting set

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office. Members of the public who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by watching the Facebook Live feed at https://www.facebook.com/tcbmds/videos/. Questions or comments may be submitted via text or voicemail to (937) 265-8589 during the live session. Questions or comments received after the live session has ended may be addressed by board staff or at the subsequent Board meeting. The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.