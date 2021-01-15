ANTHONY R. DEUBNER

PIQUA — Anthony “Tony” R. Deubner, age 69, of Piqua, OH passed away at 8:05 AM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy. Tony was born in Piqua, OH on December 30, 1951 to the late William Deubner and Martha (Nead) Retterbush.

Tony is survived by one daughter: Jennifer (Jill) Deubner, Piqua; one son: Anthony (Patsy) Deubner II, Greenville, OH; his step-father: Robert Retterbush, Piqua; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Tony graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1971. He was a Millworker for nine years at Jackson Tube and 13 years at Miami Industries. He was a member of Piqua Fish & Game Club and he loved NASCAR. Tony really enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Jim Couchot.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.