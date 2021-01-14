Troy’s MLK event to be virtual

TROY — Despite the pandemic, Troy residents can still participate in a local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony and celebration this coming Monday.

In place of the city’s traditional march around the Public Square and prayer in front of the Troy Police Department, this year’s events will be limited to an online ceremony.

Troy’s First Presbyterian Church will host the event and will have a live feed of its speakers and special music beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. To watch the event, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5FukoXFrGBvxd8D7Npwg0w or search for the church on YouTube.

Richards Chapel Pastor Kima Cunningham said while the event will be closed to the public, members of the city’s King Team have curated a virtual event in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cunningham said the morning’s event will kick-off with a video presentation featuring “people on the street” sharing their thoughts about MLK. The event also features special speaker Quinn Howard as well as local youth sharing music and the spoken word.

Cunningham said this year’s theme is “Beloved Community.” King popularized the notion of the “Beloved Community” as a society based on justice, equal opportunity and love of one’s fellow human beings. Cunningham said she is challenging the residents of Troy to work towards the goal of embracing the Beloved Community message in 2021.

Kathy Luring, a member of the city’s King Team, said an art exhibit featuring children’s art to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is also on display in the windows of All About Books in downtown Troy.

“(Martin Luther King Jr.) used (Beloved Community) a lot in his messages so we used it as the theme for the art exhibit at the bookstore. It would be so great for everyone to come down and look at the artwork — it’s very inspirational,” Luring said.

The art display will be featured in the bookstore windows for the next few weeks.