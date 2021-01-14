PIQUA — James B. Russell, 97, of Piqua passed away at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born January 11, 1924 in Shelby County to the late Ward and Rannah (Jenkins) Russell. He married Naomi J. Smith May 21, 1948 in Piqua, a marriage that would span over seventy-two years, and she survives.

Other survivors include a niece, Norma Duer of Troy. He was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Russell, two half-sisters and five half-brothers.

Mr. Russell was a 1942 graduate of Piqua Central High School and was a United States Army veteran having served during World War II as a Corporal. He worked for the Scherer-Bell Chevy Olds Cadillac dealership and then with Aerovent Fan Company until his retirement in 1988. He was devout member of St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, and active with the Warren Masonic Lodge # 24 for seventy years and the American Legion Post #184 for fifty years. He enjoyed working word puzzles. He will be deeply missed by his wife, and many friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church with Rev. Steve Wills and Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.