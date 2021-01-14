JACKIE LYNN SMALL

TROY— Jackie “Jack” Lynn Small, age 77 of Troy passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born in Greenville, OH on December 26, 1943 to the late Robert and Ethel (Long) Small. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife, Victoria (Crabtree) Small, who passed away on July 4, 2017; and siblings, Junior, Donny, Gene, Bill and Phyllis.

He is survived by his sons, Tony (Denise) Small of Troy and Steve Small of Troy; daughter, Beth (Mitch) Brown of Gratis, OH; grandchildren, Derrick, Sarabeth, Kearsten, Zane, Ashton, Lexi and Justin; great grandchild, Emma; and sister, Shirley Zavala of Troy.

Jack loved spending time with his family, fishing, and watching HGTV. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. A visitation will take place prior to the service from 10-11AM at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.