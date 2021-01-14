PIQUA — David W. Steele, 63, of Piqua, passed away at 3:16 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born August 10, 1957 in Lima to Donald and Wanda (Emans) Steele of Piqua. He married Lynne M. Warren February 19, 1977 in Sidney, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Melissa (Ben) Okuly of Findlay; a son, Michael (Abbie) Steele of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, Amanda (Dillon) Gold, Haley Shaw, Mayley Okuly, Kyleigh Steele, Makenna Steele; three great grandchildren, Garrett Gold, Braeleigh Gold, Ashton Gold; and one brother, Dale (Jill) Steele of Memphis, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Shaw.

Mr. Steele was a 1975 graduate of Sidney High School. He worked for many years as an insurance agent for Prudential before starting his own company, Steele Insurance Services. He also taught insurance practices at Hondros College. He enjoyed woodworking, reading science fiction novels as well as staying informed about current events. Additionally, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he loved deeply.

A gathering to honor his life will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to one’s favorite charity in David’s memory. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.