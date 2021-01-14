Area briefs

Hayner releases class schedule

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is will offer adult art classes in drawing, painting, fine crafts, pottery, knitting, jewelry making, and papercrafts this winter and spring. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this session, including home school art classes on Friday. Organization, computer technology, and genealogy are among the classes beginning in late January.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register, classes fill up quickly.

For more information, visit call (937) 339-0457.

Tenderloin dinners upcoming

LOCKINGTON — The members of the Lockington Volunteer Fire Association will offer their annual Texas tenderloin dinners beginning in January.

Meals will include a Texas tenderloin, fries and applesauce for $8. Meals are drive-through only and will be held on the fourth Saturday of January, February and March. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until around 7 p.m. or sold out. Drinks will be available to purchase.

Please enter the drive-through line from Miami Conservancy Road, onto Yellow Knife Trail, on the north side of the park. Signs will guide visitors.

For more information, contact Chief Jon P. Adams at (937) 606-0919.

OSU Extension offers aid to producers

MIAMI COUNTY — OSU Extension will offer a second webinar this winter to aid producers in changes to their ARC/PLC decisions. The webinars will focus on reviewing decision-tool calculators available to evaluate options and current market outlook. The webinar will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25. The program is free to attend, but registration is required. Register online at http://go.osu.edu/arcplc2021.

As a reminder, the deadline to enroll and make amendments to program elections is March 15. Even if producers do not wish to change program elections, they must make an appointment with Farm Service Agency to sign off on the enrollment for the 2021 crop year by the deadline as the program requires yearly enrollments to remain eligible.

Donate your unused machinery

CASSTOWN — Get rid of those old, unused vehicles, boats, motorcycles, campers, and farm equipment while benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). Through April 1, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA is ridding communities of unneeded vehicles and farm equipment. At no cost to you, RMHC will pick up the vehicle or equipment donation and tow it to the nearest auction location. All donations must have a certificate of title.

Have the ME FFA chapter code (OH0182) ready when calling (800) 332-8201 to schedule a pick up. By participating in this program, your donation will help keep RMHC families with sick children near each other while receiving the care they need.

Call or text Chloe Gump at (937) 541-9670 or the ME FFA Chapter for more info or help with the process at (937) 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

There is free removal and you get a tax credit.