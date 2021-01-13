SIDNEY — Warren L. Koogler, 84, of Sidney, went to his eternal home with the Lord at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. Rita’s Medical Center due to complications from his brief struggle with Covid-19. He was born March 31, 1936, in New Germany to the late Chester and Naomi (Henrich) Koogler. He is survived by his soul mate, Lois J. Ring, whom he married June 2, 1956, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dayton.

They were blessed with five surviving daughters, Lucinda “Cindy” (Keith) Zimmerman of Piqua, Belinda “Bea” (Doug) Reid of Sidney, Angela “Angie” (Steve) Yount of Troy, Dorothy “Dodie” (Bernie) Martin of Sidney, Mary (Tim) Azbill of Kettering; twelve grandchildren, Alex (Lucy) Zimmerman, Ben (Julia) Zimmerman, Kimberly Dembski, Melissa (Josh) Hill, Andrew (Ashley) Higgins, Travis (Shelby) Higgins, Michele (Jeremy) Josefovsky, Jerry (Lottie) Grise, Brianne (Sarah Rose) Grise, Macey (Matt Everett) Grise, Millicent Azbill, Gwendolyn Azbill; eighteen great grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Graef of Xenia; and one brother-in-law, Gary Henry of Oakwood. He was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Koogler; mother and father-in-law, John and Dorothy Ring; a brother-in-law, George Graef; and a sister-in-law, Sue Henry.

Mr. Koogler, known to his family as Poppie, was a 1954 graduate of Beavercreek High School. He worked as a transportation and logistics supervisor for the Sprint Corporation from which he retired after 24 devoted years. He was a devout member of Holy Angels Catholic Church where he would regularly serve as a lector. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #695 and a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Assembly #825. He served as the past President of the Parish Council, past President of the School Board for Lehman High School and was honored to serve as the First President of the Shelby County Master Gardeners. He was designated as the Outstanding Volunteer in 2014 by the Shelby County Master Gardeners. He and Lois served as foster parents in Dayton and were responsible for organizing a Steering Committee for other foster parents in the area. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time traveling the United States with his wife in their RV, tending to his garden, volunteering with the Master Gardeners to share his love of gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. May he be blessed with eternal rest with God, his Father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Tonkin as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral home where a Knights of Columbus prayer service will be offered at 3:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church 324 S. Ohio St. Sidney, OH 45365 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.