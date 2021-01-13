Troy boys lose to West Carrollton in MVL action

TROY — Points were not easy to come by for the Troy boys basketball team against West Carrollton in MVL action Wednesday night at the Trojan Activity Center.

As a result, the Trojans were not able to complete a sweep of the season series with the Pirates, losing 60-41.

Troy dropped to 6-3 overall, while West Carrollton improved to 5-2.

The Trojans were without two starters, while West Carrollton had high-scoring Allen Lattimore, who did not play in the first meeting between the two teams.

“We were shorthanded, being down a couple starters,” Troy coach Mark Hess said. “They played a 1-3-1 zone and made it tough to get the ball inside.”

Troy was trailing just 10-8 after a basket by Navin Couch with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter.

But, the Trojans would not make another field goal until Jaden Owens hit a 3-pointer with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter.

“We went a long time without a field goal,” Hess said. “We had some good looks, they just didn’t fall.”

West Carrollton ran off 14 straight points to go up 24-8, before a free throw by Charlie Walker made it 24-9 with 3:36 remaining in the first half.

“The best way to slow them down is scoring,” Hess said. “We weren’t scoring, which allowed them to get out in transition (and get some easy baskets). The best defense against them is scoring and we didn’t do that.”

While Troy did make seven free throws in the second quarter, the Pirates were able to stretch a 14-8 first quarter lead to 33-15 by halftime.

“What we wanted to do against the zone was get the ball to the cutters and then kick it out to the wing,” Hess said. “We didn’t do a good job of that in the first half.”

Owens would hit four 3-pointers in the second half as Troy battled to the end.

Troy trailed 48-23 after three quarters, before outpointing the Pirates 18-12 in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we did a better job of attacking the zone in the second half,” Hess said.

Owens led the Trojans with 16 points, while Shaeden Olden had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Lattimore led West Carrollton with 25 points.

Stanley Shrivers had eight points and nine rebounds, while Trey Dennis scored 11 points.

Jye’Ton Howard scored seven points and DeShawn Ferguston scored six points.

Troy was 12 of 42 from the floor for 29 percent and 13 of 20 from the line for 65 percent.

West Carrollton was 25 of 60 from the floor for 42 percent and three of six from the line for 50 percent.

Both teams grabbed 30 rebounds, but Troy had 16 turnovers to West Carrollton’s nine.

Troy will host Xenia Friday, before traveling to Fairborn Saturday in a rare double-weekend.

“Basically, we have on day to prepare for two teams,” Hess said.

After a night where points were hard to come by.