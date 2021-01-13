Rep. Powell visits Piqua

PIQUA — State Representative Jena Powell was in Piqua Wednesday, meeting with several city officials.

Powell (R-Arcanum) visited Winans for a sit-down with Mayor Kris Lee, city manager Paul Oberdorfer, city engineer Amy Havenar, and members of the Piqua City Commission.

Topics of discussion Wednesday included COVID-19 and related issues such as vaccinations and how small businesses, schools, and local hospitals are being affected, as well as things like EdChoice.

The event served as a “meet and greet” for Powell and city officials, and was scheduled just hours prior to its start time. Powell said one of her goals is to meet with individuals and officials from her constituency more often.

“I’m going to try to make it up here more often to chat with whomever,” she said. “Truly a lot of the policy ideas I work on come from individuals saying, ‘Hey, what about this?’ And, (I say), ‘Let me start researching that with our House lawyers,’ then we can start crafting stuff and looking into it.”