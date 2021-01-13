TROY — Dolores ‘Dee’ (Monnier) Collins, 92, of Troy, peacefully passed away after a short illness on January 10, 2021 while in the care of Ohio’s Hospice at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dee was born on June 17, 1928 to Noah and Esther (Kleinschmidt) Monnier, in Covington, Ohio. She graduated from Covington High School in 1946.

After graduating as a R.N. from Good Samaritan Hospital, Dayton, Ohio, Dee worked as a nurse supervisor at Stouder Memorial Hospital in Troy, Ohio. She was passionate about nursing and taking care of others.

In 1954, after starting a family with Charles ‘Chuck’ Collins, deceased, Dee found another passion which involved assisting others through numerous hours of volunteer work at Stouder Hospital/ Upper Valley Medical Center (10,000+ hours), The Blood Bank, and St. Patrick Church and School.

Dee is survived by her two children, daughter Anne Collins and son David Collins, granddaughters Emily (Mike) Schlachter, Alison Collins, Caitlin Collins, and Kim (Matt) Early, great grandchildren Owen, Eben and Sadie, Anne’s partner Debbie Badonsky, and daughter-in-law Barb (Collins) Compton.

Dee was predeceased by brother Donald Monnier and sister Evelyn ‘Boots’ Speer.

Dee lived a full life and never wasted a moment of it. Acts of kindness, caring for her family and others, gardening, and making a multitude of friends along the way defined her long life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Dee’s last act of giving involved donating her body to Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program.

Services will be held at a later date when Covid restrictions have been lifted. Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Patrick Church.