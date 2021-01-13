DAVID L. COLLINS

TROY — David Lawrence Collins, age 74, of Troy, OH passed away at 8:15 p.m. on December 20, 2020 in Kettering Medical Center, Dayton, OH. Born on December 12, 1946 in Troy, David was a son of the late Laurel M and Velma H. (Lewis) Collins.

He is survived by a son David Lee Collins, his significant other, Debra Blackburn, two sisters, Joyce and Janice, a brother, Denny, a step daughter Catherine Borton, a grandson, Jack Collins and many extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son James Collins.

David was a 1968 graduate of Troy High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. David was a mechanic for Erwin Chrysler in Troy. He was a hard working man who enjoyed helping other people. He was a good friend to many.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.

