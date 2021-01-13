AUSTIN G. MASSINGILL

TROY — Austin Gary Massingill, age 79, formerly of Troy, OH; more recently of New Tazewell, TN passed away on January 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born on August 11, 1941 in Kenvir, KY to the late Claude and Helen (Fultz) Massingill. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years: Sue Ann (Kerg) Massingill on April 15, 1994.

Gary is survived by his wife: Barbara (Richard) Massingill; his daughters: Heidi Sue Werst and husband Rob of Piqua; Shelli Ann Jackson and husband Mel of Tipp City OH; Lori Kay Greil and husband Joe of German Township; son: John Joseph Massingill of Middletown; stepdaughter: Lisa Werling of Piqua; stepson: Doug Burton of Troy; his grandchildren: James and Jennifer Walker; Christopher and Amanda North; Logan May; Caden May and Raegan May; step grandchildren: Ashley Ashley; Brittany and Paul Haver; Daniel and Jacquie Burton; David and Jessica Burton; Kimberly Burton; 12 great grandchildren; his siblings: Shirley Casteel; Don Massingill of Tazewell TN; Ken and Linda Massingill of Old Fort, NC; Claudine Sherman of Galion, OH; Pat Page; Charlotte and Robert May; Lonnie and Addie Massingill; Stanley and Becky Massingill of Troy, OH; and Ruby and Dana Brown of Springfield, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proud to serve his country in the US Army, stationed in Germany. He retired as a truck driver from Manfredi. He was very active and enjoyed fishing, golfing, 4 wheeling and dirt track racing and he was a member of AmVets Post 88 in Troy, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Baird Funeral Home, 555 North Market Street, Troy, OH. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM at New Horizon Church of God, 527 North Market Street, Troy, OH with interment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, OH.

