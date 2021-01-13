Area briefs

OSU Extension offers aid to producers

MIAMI COUNTY — OSU Extension will be offering two webinars this winter to aid producers in changes to their ARC/PLC decisions. The webinars will focus on reviewing decision-tool calculators available to evaluate options and current market outlook. The dates for these webinars are 1-3 p.m. Jan. 13 and 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25. Both programs are free to attend, but registration is required. Register online at http://go.osu.edu/arcplc2021.

As a reminder, the deadline to enroll and make amendments to program elections is March 15. Even if producers do not wish to change program elections, they must make an appointment with Farm Service Agency to sign off on the enrollment for the 2021 crop year by the deadline as the program requires yearly enrollments to remain eligible.

Hayner releases class schedule

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is will offer adult art classes in drawing, painting, fine crafts, pottery, knitting, jewelry making, and papercrafts this winter and spring. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this session, including home school art classes on Friday. Organization, computer technology, and genealogy are among the classes beginning in late January.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register, classes fill up quickly.

For more information, visit call (937) 339-0457.

Alzheimer’s program set

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will be presenting a virtual educational program, “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” on Jan. 13 to help the community learn the facts about the disease.

The one-hour education program will occur from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. The presentation will discuss the importance of early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and is for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or for their family members who may be concerned.

During the program, participants will learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and regular aging. The workshop is free and open to the public. To register for the program, call (800) 272-3900.

If you have questions and concerns about care for your loved one, local staff is available to help your family at (937) 291-3332. Alzheimer’s disease is a fatal and progressive brain disease that affects memory, thinking and behavior. In the Miami Valley, 30,000 individuals aged 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease. They are cared for by 100,000 family and friends.