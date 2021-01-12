COVINGTON — Shelley A. Lucas, age 53, of Covington, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her home.

Shelley was born in Washington Court House, OH on October 5, 1967 to Tommie Justice & Karen (Blazer) Justice; attended Washington Senior High School; worked for Proto Molds, Piqua; was a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; and loved her dogs.

Preceded in death by her mother, Karen Justice and a brother. Shelley is survived by her companion, Joseph Oda of Covington; three children, Parker Lucas of Kettering, Jessica & Devin Steele of Shelton, Washington, Rodney Brett McCarty of Washington Court House, OH; three grandsons; father and step-mother, Tommie & Nancy Justice of Laura, OH; other relatives and friends.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.