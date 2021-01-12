PATRICIA S. MARLOW

TROY — Patricia Sue (Duff) Marlow, age 79, of Troy, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born on February 17, 1941 in Casstown to the late Melvin and Margareita (McDonald) Duff. On July 3, 1960, she married Robert B. Marlow and they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.

In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by three children: Diana (Greg) Wesco, Thomas (Michelle) Marlow and Steven (Jeanie) Marlow; and five grandchildren: Ryan, Meredith, Ben, Jillian and Christine. She was preceded in death by one brother: Max Duff.

Pat was Homecoming Queen in the first graduating class of Miami East High School in 1959. She and Bob being high school sweethearts were also voted most popular in their class. Pat enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling throughout the United States and following her grandchildren’s activities. She was a lifelong faithful church member.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or Donor’s Favorite Charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.