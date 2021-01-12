PIQUA — Patricia A. Gillum, age 69 of Piqua, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Hospice of Dayton.

Patty was born in Bradford on March 22, 1951 to Harry Orville & Sarah Eleanor (Derbin) Gillum; worked at Subway, Covington and loved to shop.

Preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Esther Stump and Naomi Honeyman; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Exman. Patty is survived by her siblings, Roselena Lipscomb of Bowman, SC, Juanita Conger of Melbourne, FL, Fred Gillum of Miamisburg, Don Exman of Bradford; lots of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cremains will be buried at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.