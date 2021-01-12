Pandemic causes need for substitutes

TIPP CITY — Substitutes are an integral part of a school district’s successful operation but filling the jobs is a new challenge for Tipp City Schools. The district needs substitute teachers, teacher aides, office aides, and library aides to maintain in-person learning for students in all grades.

“The need for substitutes is not unusual. What is unusual is the mid-term hiring and the number of available positions,” said Steve Verhoff, assistant superintendent.

He added, “The situation is made worse by the pandemic. When a staff member tests positive, must quarantine or needs to care for an ill family member, we have to fill a position for possibly ten days or more.” The various positions are posted on the district’s website, www.tippcityschools.com, and can be located under the tab “Employment.” Candidates must fill out the online application, meet the posted criteria, and attend a mandatory virtual substitute orientation on Jan. 21.

“These positions are ideal opportunities for people who enjoy working with children and value a flexible schedule. Many of our hires are people looking to earn some extra income while maintaining work hours that are similar to their children’s school day,” Verhoff said.