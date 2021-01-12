NANCY L. WILSON

TROY — Betty L. Dragoo, age 78, of Troy passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Hospice of Miami County in Troy. She was born on November 30, 1942 in Chillicothe to the late Jack and Dorothy (Broughton) Caplinger.

She was preceded in death by her brother Theodore Caplinger and sister Shirley Johnson.

Betty is survived by her husband of 51 years Bobby Dragoo; her children Becky Eblin (John Hamm) of Chillicothe, Malcolm Eblin (Kris Lykes) of Troy, Richard Sorrell (Dee Dee) of Hillsboro, and Tammy Denlinger (Dean) of Troy; grandchildren April, Dustin, Chad, Danielle, Katie, Kadan, Amber, Alyssa, Courtney, and Kyle; and great-grandchildren Nathan, Ben, Abby, Hudson, Scarlett, Emmerson, Sophia, Josie, Lily, Kamryn, Kolton, and Ryder.

Betty graduated from Frankfort High School in 1960. She worked for many years as a waitress, her waitress career started with former Mencsiks Doghouse in Troy and then with the former JR Valentines. She later became a machine operator at F&P America. She loved to sew, craft, and belonged to First Baptist Church, Troy. More than anything, Betty adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She was also a loving owner to her fur-babies, Jackson and Sammie. She had such a kind and caring heart, this led her to becoming a foster parent for many years.

The family would like to thank the following for their love and support; UVMC nursing staff, Dr. Hayes, Hospice of Miami County and Scott Burns-Vincent.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.