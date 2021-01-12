Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 9

FRAUD: A Concord Twp. resident reported an unemployment claim was filed by an unknown subject.

Jan. 10

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A passenger side window was busted out of the owner’s vehicle overnight in the 900 block of Spiker Road, Washington Twp.

Jan. 11

TRAILER STOLEN: A dump trailer was reported stolen from the 2600 block of Fiesta Drive, Troy.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy escorted a disorderly subject out of the Bradford High School basketball game. The subject was warned and then trespassed from the property.

CHURCH DAMAGED: A report of criminal damaging was filed in the 7300 block of State Route 202 at the Church Tabernacle of Praise in Bethel Twp.

Jan. 12

RECKLESS COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to a reckless complaint in the area of northbound I-75 off-ramp off of the exit 69 in Monroe Twp. Sarah Anderson, 19, of Troy, was cited for physical control and open container in a vehicle.