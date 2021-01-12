PIQUA — Maxine C. Pence, 80, of Piqua, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at SpringMeade Health Center. She was born March 8, 1940 in Willowdell to the late Edward and Loretta (Richards) Watren. She married Richard E. Pence January 21, 1961 in Piqua; he preceded her in death December 28, 2013.

Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Maniaci of Tipp City; two sons, Richard Scott (Tamara) Pence and Robert E. Pence all of Piqua; six grandchildren, Lisa (Chad) Neer, Kristin (Matt) Fogt, Brittany (fiancé Derek Adams) Maniaci, Gabrielle (Chad) Reisinger, Bryan Pence, Katelynn Pence; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Douglas E. Pence and several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Pence was a graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and worked as a cook with the Piqua City School District. She was a devout member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren, especially at their sporting events. She enjoyed showing horses, gardening, camping and her extended family at Garbry Ridge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Private family visitation will be at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please offer memorial contributions to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.