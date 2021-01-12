MARY D. WINSTEAD

WEST MILTON — Mary Delores Winstead, 86, of Mancelona, MI and West Milton, OH, went home to her Savior on January 7, 2021. Mary was born on March 27, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Mary Olive and John Lewellyn Taylor.

She is survived by her children: Matt Winstead, Mark (Sherry) Winstead and Mike (Sherry) Winstead. Also surviving are stepdaughters: Connie Winstead, Bonnie Baca, and Cindy Winstead; 4 grandchildren: Nicki (Zach) King, Josh Winstead, Jake Winstead and Luke Winstead. She is also survived by very many loving friends who she considered her family. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Major Winstead.

Mary married the love of her life Major Winstead on August 17, 1957 and they resided in West Milton, OH where they raised their family. Mary worked as a school bus driver in West Milton for many years. After Major’s death, Mary moved to northern Michigan to be close to some of her family and she also wintered in Florida for many years. Mary was a fun loving, kind person who loved animals and enjoyed being with her family and friends. She was a devote Christian who loved attending church and listening to gospel music. She was active in the theater for many years. She loved to fish and camp. She enjoyed working in her yard and cooking awesome food for her loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton.Online memories of Mary may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.