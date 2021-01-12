JANICE K. FRANCIS

TROY — Janice Kay Francis, age 81, of Troy, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Butler-Warren Hospice House in Middletown. She was born on January 30, 1939 in Piqua to the late Vional and Dorothy Marie (Gump) Gilliland.

Kay is survived by three children: Jeff (Jayme) Francis of Hurst, TX, Jim (Vicki) Francis of Fletcher, OH and JoLynne (Pete) Wical of Waynesville, OH; siblings: Carol (Earl) Burley of Troy, OH, Tom (Pam) Ashman of Troy, OH and Jimmy Ashman of Wapakoneta, OH; sisters-in-law: Pat Gilliland of New Carlisle, OH and Shirley Gilliland of Casstown, OH; special friend: Jim Glavic; grandchildren: Julia (Reuben) Slock of Fletcher, OH, Bryan (Betsy) Francis of Troy, OH and Jonathan (Ashlee) Francis of Casstown, OH; great grandchildren: Paxton and Austin Slock; Kaden, Landen, Kinsley, Larkin and Brinley Francis and Evelyn Francis; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Don Gilliland and Larry Gilliland.

Kay was a 1957 graduate of Miami Central. She enjoyed flower gardening, traveling with Jim and especially time spent with family and friends. Kay was an executive secretary at PMI/Hobart before retiring.

Celebration of Life will be held at convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Animal Shelter. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.