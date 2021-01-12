Finding strength through faith

TROY — Local authors Michael and Judi Magel have a second title under their belt, just four years after their first published work.

“Angels & Miracle Healings: True Stories of God’s Power, Presence and Divine Intervention” is a collection of first-hand testimonies from people who have experienced and been impacted by angel sightings, whether it be a pastor attempting to give last rites to a dying man and seeing two angels at the foot of his bed, or a young woman escaping a dangerous situation because she heard a voice telling her to run. The Magels compiled the stories from people they have met over the years through travel as pastors and healers.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever, and he healed yesterday, he healed today, and he’ll heal tomorrow,” Michael said. “Our first book told a lot about how to get born again and go from there, all the way to the point where you’re ministering healing, and this is kind of a take-off on some of the results of people that have been miraculously healed, as well as angel sightings and things like that.”

The Magels’ first book, titled “God Shots,” was written because they wanted to make people aware of the healing work they do through their faith in God, and that with encouragement through faith, others can do the same. “Angels & Miracle Healings” was inspired by the desire to make people aware of the opportunities born-again Christianity makes available to them.

“A lot of people don’t know the power and authority that becomes available to them being a born-again Christian,” Judi said. “We just want to let other people know what they have, and they can do the same things we’re doing. You just have to step out. We walk by faith and not by sight, so if you just believe, and take a step out, God honors that. You just see signs, miracles and wonders.”

“God Shots” also resulted in the Magels receiving letters and emails from readers, touching on how the book had helped them and in some instances, saved their life. That feedback encouraged the Magels to work on “Angels & Miracle Healings”, and they’re hoping to write more books in the future.

“People just say, I never heard that I didn’t know that was available,” Judi said. “Most people don’t know where to look and where to start, and we just help them and show them from the bible what God’s will is.”

In a sense, “Angels & Miracle Healings” is an extension of the work the Magels do as pastors and especially as healers. Michael describes them both as a vehicle for God to work and perform the healings and miracles they see day-to-day.

“It’s gotta be God, that’s all there is to it. We give him all the praise and all the glory. Whenever we minister somebody, we say, ‘Okay, say three words: Thank you Jesus’,” Michael said.

“The more you thank Him and praise Him, the better life gets,” Judi added.

“Angels & Miracle Healings” can be found at Jay and Mary’s Book Center in Troy, on Amazon and the Kindle app.