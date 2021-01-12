Breakdown of Troy’s $2.4M CARES Act spending

TROY — The city of Troy’s $2.4 million in CARES Act spending included funds for safety and sanitation equipment, personnel for fire and police, as well as picnic tables, and $5,000 in replacement parts of its Shoal floating tents.

According to the city of Troy’s CARES Act spending spreadsheet as of Dec. 23, $2,395,666.11 has been spent on a variety of materials and personnel compensation related to the coronavirus pandemic relief from the federal government.

Director of Public of Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said he and Mayor Robin Oda used four goals to guide the city spending of CARES Act funds: employee and resident safety through sanitation measures; minimize the city’s budget impact for 2020 and 2021 for eligible staff and overtime to avoid layoffs or furlough; support businesses and residents through partnerships with the Troy Foundation, Troy Development Council, Troy Main Street and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce with small business relief grants; and support social distancing measures such as downtown outdoor dining, gathering and social distancing measures that “support getting people out and about comfortably and safely.”

One of the most expensive line items using the CARES Act funds were police and fire department salary and benefits. Using CARES Act funds, the city spent $1,559,587 for the Troy Fire Department’s personnel and $415,480 for the Troy Police Department’s personnel. Compensation for the fire department was broken down to include 50 percent for staff, 20 percent for administration, and included overtime and full-time benefits through Nov. 28.

Troy Police Department’s personnel funds break down to 50 percent officers, 50 percent for School Resource Officers, 20 percent for detective division, and 20 percent administration, including full benefits and overtime through Nov. 28. The police department projected to spend $17,376 in additional personnel funds beyond the Nov. 28 date using the CARES Act funds.

Titterington said, “The federal act allows the city to declare the salaries of essential personnel, primarily front line fire, and police, as reimbursable by CARES Act funds. It allowed us to keep the money and offset our general fund expenses. The funds were deposited into the general fund balance, thus allowing us to continue into 2021 and fund police, fire, and other general fund services without layoffs and furloughs.”

All departments received disinfecting supplies such as disinfectant spray, masks, cleaning wipes, clothes, and spray misters.

Titterington said all the city’s expenses were eligible per the guidelines of the CARES ACT. The city has expended all of its funds and did not return any funding to the U.S. Treasury Department or the Ohio Department of Management and Budget.

The following is a list of the city of Troy’s expenditures using CARES Act funds through Dec. 23, 2020:

• $30,000 in emergency relief funds and $80,000 for small business grants distributed through the Troy Foundation;

• $2,635 for protective shields in the Engineering Department;

• $20,545 for personnel funds for city of Troy mayor Robin Oda, Titterington, communication director Lauren Karch, management analyst Salome Hekate and Nikki Reese, assistant to director Sue Knight, project manager Stan Kegley, and intern Michael Whidden;.

• $15,859 for the human resources department staff’s salary for daily temperature checks

• Troy Fire Department received $8,075 for COVID-19 supplies;

• Troy Police Department received $4,370 in COVID-19 supplies;

• $44,857 for 20 trash cans and 23 benches. The trash cans have been placed and the benches are set to be installed this month.

• $9,688 for 10 picnic tables located in each quadrant of the Public Square and Prouty Plaza;

• $1,279 for the “greenhouse” purchased from Wayfair.com used as an enclosed sitting area outside of Bakehouse Bread Company. Titterington said Troy got the idea from other cities to promote social distancing dining.

• The Recreation Department spent $5,196 on replacement and accessories for the city’s Shoal floating tent rafts. Titterington said the Float Troy recreation activity was heavily used last summer.

• $5,218 for Zoom video conference registration and supplies;

• $1,266 for Cemetery Department supplies; $348 for water treatment plant’s supplies; $220 for wastewater treatment plant supplies;

• $3,727 for two laptops and Bravo Room sound system;

• $514 for bill and collection’s utility bill advertising;

• The Recreation Department also spent $5,284 on COVID-19 supplies and bottle fillers;

• Hobart Arena spent $38,181 for a hoist package. Titterington said the hoist package is a mechanism to easily and safely remove, move and adjust partitions at the Hobart Arena. Panel adjustments have had to constantly be made due to the pandemic, social distancing, and participant safety;

• Hobart Arena spent $13,757 for scrubbers, $765 for a disinfecting sprayer and $47,361 for touchless point of sale equipment;

• Hobart Arena also spent $4,579 for hockey staff time as of Nov. 30. Titterington said this expenditure “accounts for the additional staff support needed to provide the programming and ensure appropriate safeguards, such as social distancing, for coaches, spectators and participants;

• Miami Shores Golf Course spent $17,990 on COVID-19 supplies and golf cart rentals due to the limitations of one rider per cart;

• Miami Shores also spent $24,358 for the driving range expansion performed by the Mercer Group. Miami Shores also spent $6,514 for staff time through Nov. 15; and

• $10,624 for staff time at the Troy Aquatic Park.