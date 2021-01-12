BARBARA A. BESECKER

COVINGTON — Barbara Anne (O’Roark) Besecker, age 82 of Covington, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Versailles Healthcare Centers Memory Unit.

Barb was born April 18, 1938 in Covington to the (late) Jesse and Louise (Neth) O’Roark; graduated from Covington High School, Class of 1956; and lived in Covington her entire life. Barb met her future husband, Jerry Besecker while the two of them were making popsicles together at the Miami County Dairy in Covington. Barbara and Jerry were married October 25, 1957 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Covington and they happily spent 63 years together. She was a tap dancer through most of all her school years and dearly loved music. She worked at the MGC office at Hobart Brothers. Barbara was then a stay-at-home mom for many years raising her four children. She was involved in all their activities being a Cub Scout Den mother; Band parent and anything else the kids were involved in. She then began working as a cook in the Covington Elementary cafeteria in 1975 and retired as the manager in 2005 after 29 years of service. She dearly loved her job and seeing all the children’s smiles and knowing they had had a good meal each day.

Barb attended St. Johns Lutheran Church her entire life, helping in whatever capacity she could and sang in the choir. She was a Spit-fyre auxiliary member for the Covington Fire Department; and was a member of the Covington Historical Society. Barbara and Jerry had a home at Lake Erie for 27 years and spent many happy times there boating and garage saleing. Her and Jerry’s trip to Italy was a highlight in her life. Barbara’s family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Louise O’Roark and her only sibling, Kathleen O’Roark. Barbara leaves behind her husband, Jerry; their four children, Dennis of Troy, Deborah (Jeff) Shively of Covington, Patrick (Sonja) of Troy, and Bill of Covington; grandchildren, Derrek (Tiffany) Shively of Covington, Aaron (Abby) Shively of Covington, Brent (Katie) Shively of Rising Sun, Indiana, Matthew (Brittany) Besecker of Troy, Megan (Dylan) Owen of Sidney, and Jessicah and Carlie Besecker of Covington; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, GraceAnn and Nora Shively of Covington, and Dianna and Dexter Owen of Sidney; “great-granddaughter” Makenzie Bussell of Dayton, Barbara’s “Italian son” Stefano Carboni of Forli, Italy, who the family hosted through the C.I.S.V. exchange student program in 1973 and her “Swedish daughter” Pia Strand from Avesta, Sweden who they hosted for a year in 1976-77. Her “Czech Republic Grandson” Tomas Samec and “Italian Grandson” Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano, whom Deb and Jeff hosted. Also, many wonderful relatives, nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be no service and a gathering with family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, 200 East Bridge Street, Covington, OH 45318, the Alzheimer's Association or State of the Heart Care, Greenville.