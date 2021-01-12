Area briefs

City offices to close

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 to allow city employees to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Monday, Jan. 18.

Monday-Friday collections will be one day delayed the entire week, with pick up on Saturday, Jan. 23 for Friday’s route.

City staff urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

TROY — The Troy Recreation Association will hold their annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 via Zoom.

The regular January monthly meeting will immediately follow after the annual meeting is concluded.

Contact Kelly Snyder at (937) 339-1923 or troyrec@bizwoh.rr.com if you would like a link to the Zoom meeting.

Class teaches problem solving

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Enriching Kidz to offer an online class called Brain Teasers, Puzzles and Planning for children in grades third through sixth to teach them how to problem solve situations on their own and in groups. This two-part class will be offered via Zoom from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 and 17. Registration is required. To see prices and register, visit tmcomservices.org.

This live, virtual class will teach students: how to think/plan ahead; critical thinking skills; how to associate problem-solving and decision making with solutions; how to work in groups and by themselves effectively; how to work within a budget; how to work together as a team and work through conflict resolution. Students will learn through hypothetical situations, hands-on and brain teaser challenges.

Enriching Kidz is designed to help parents and caregivers enrich, empower and keep kids safe.

Donate your unused machinery

CASSTOWN — Get rid of those old, unused vehicles, boats, motorcycles, campers, and farm equipment while benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). Through April 1, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA is ridding communities of unneeded vehicles and farm equipment. At no cost to you, RMHC will pick up the vehicle or equipment donation and tow it to the nearest auction location. All donations must have a certificate of title.

Have the ME FFA chapter code (OH0182) ready when calling (800) 332-8201 to schedule a pick up. By participating in this program, your donation will help keep RMHC families with sick children near each other while receiving the care they need.

Call or text Chloe Gump at (937) 541-9670 or the ME FFA Chapter for more info or help with the process at (937) 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

There is free removal and you get a tax credit.