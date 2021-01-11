TOM M. BOLTON

TRENTON — Tom Michael Bolton, 83, a resident of Trenton since 1975, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born in Piqua, Ohio on March 22, 1937 to parents, Arnold and Kathryn Viola (Clark) Bolton, who both preceded him in death.

Tom attended Piqua City schools and graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1954. After graduation Tom served in the United States Navy from August 1954 – January 1958 aboard the U.S.S. Capricornus AKA 57 as a radarman, serving in the Mediterranean and Cuba. He remained involved with the U.S.S. Capricornus AKA 57 ship reunion group. Tom worked for Champion Paper, Inc., retiring as a supervisor of the rewinder department in 1995, after 37 years with the company. He then worked an additional 20 years at Weatherwax Golf Course. Tom was always very active in his community, as a member of Collinsville Grange and being a 4-H advisor and Boy Scout leader. He volunteered for the American Red Cross, Trenton Citizens Patrol and Hospice Care of Middletown.

Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Jean (Gustin) Bolton; two sons, Michael W. (Jacque) Bolton, of Troy, Ohio & Douglas J. (Kateri) Bolton of Bellbrook, Ohio; brothers, Clark (Diana) Bolton & J.C. Bolton; sister, Elaine Bolton; grandchildren, William M. (Jenni) Bolton, Tobin J. (Erin) Bolton, Kellan J. Bolton & Marian Kathryn (Wade) Elliott; great grandchildren, Olivia Bolton, Bristol & Corbin Bolton, Beckett Bolton & Lincoln Douglas Elliott; and step great grandchildren, Ryan & Carley Combs.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), with Reverend John Wagner officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks are required for all attending and social distancing will be observed.

There will be visitation on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 10:30 am – 11:30 am at Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, Ohio 45326. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 am with Reverend Dr. David Chivington officiating. Burial will be at Miami Memorial Park in Covington, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Rd, Piqua, Ohio 45356 – OR – Miami Valley Council BSA, 7285 Poe Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45414 – OR – Andrew V. Zahn, Scout Exec/CEO Dan Beard Council, 10078 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45241 – OR – Honor Flight of Dayton, 200 Canary Ct., Enon, Ohio 45322.

