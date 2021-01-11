Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Dec. 8

• Mojo’s Bar & Grill, 109 E. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw eggs stored over vegetables in the walk-in cooler. Upon making the PIC aware, the eggs were moved to the bottom shelf of the walk in cooler.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed food debris on the “clean” vegetable slicers. Upon making the PIC aware, the slicers were put in the dirty dish area.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed multiple house made sauces past their date mark in coolers throughout the kitchen. Upon making the PIC aware, the sauces were discarded.

Corrected During Inspection: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed in use knives wedged between the prep top cooler and the prep table, this is not an approved way to store in use utensils. Upon making the PIC aware, the knives were put through the dishwasher.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed the prep top cooler cutting board to be deeply scored and discolored. Cutting board is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the outside of the meat slicer with food debris and buildup. Observed wire rack shelving throughout the facility to be unclean to sight and touch.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were unclean at the time of inspection, especially near the base of all walls. In the basement, underneath the bag n box soda storage, a large puddle of soda syrup was observed. The walls behind the 3 compartment sink were observed with food residue and splatter.

Dec. 9

• Koester Pavilion/Anchor Vending, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• New Tech Plastics/Anchor Vending, 1300 Mote Drive, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 15

• Market II, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employee don new gloves to begin work with food without first washing hands. Upon informing the PIC and food employee, the hand washing process was completed and new gloves were donned.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. Observed the pop nozzles on soda beverage machine with syrup build-up. Remove and clean per manufacturer’s specifications or as often as necessary to preclude these sort of accumulations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed the deli meat/cheese slicer with food debris build-up. None of the workers on-site stated having used the meat slicer on the day of inspection. Ensure food contact surfaces are clean and cleaned at the required frequency. Upon informing the PIC, the slicer cleaning process was started.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the single-door stand up reach-in cooler, observed sliced ham (11/30), sliced roast beef (11/30) and commercially packaged macaroni salad repackaged for sale with expired manufacturer’s “use by” date of 12/6. Upon informing the PIC, these items were all voluntarily pulled.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed a loaf of hard salami in the deli case without a proper date mark. Upon informing the PIC, the salami was then properly dated.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the sliding door deli cold case, observed commercially packaged deli salads (potato and macoroni) past their manufacturer’s expiration dates (12/11 and 12/6, respectively). Observed sliced ham (1), sliced roast beef (1) and sliced turkey (1) with dates of 12/2, 11/30 and 12/7, respectively. Upon informing the PIC, all outdated items were voluntarily pulled.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. The items in the pizza prep cooler were observed not date marked properly. Upon informing the PIC, the date marking process was started using an alternative method (white board dating system) discussed at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection: Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed spray container of Raid flying insect spray under dump sink in cabinetry. Upon informing the PIC, the Raid spray was voluntarily discarded.

Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. Observed cookie display on top of cold deli case as well as bulk donut display case without proper labeling information. PIC stated he is working to create adequate labels to have placed on these display units. Ensure the labels match up correctly with each unique product and the labels inlcude all required information (common name, ingredient list and allergen declaration).

Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed rodent glue traps staged throughout the facility. Discussed rodent stations shall be kept in covered and tamper-resistant enclosures. PIC stated he would contact pest control.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The food slicer blade is no longer removable on the Hobart meat/cheese deli slicer. Fix this issue so equipment is in good repair and proper adjustment.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the Bibb room floors and walls where the bag-in-the-box is located needing to be cleaned. Observed food debris build up on the flloors and along the stainless steel wall paneling in both the walk-in cooler and freezer units. Enhance cleaning frequency to prevent these sort of accumulations.

Dec. 16

• Kroger, 731 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hinders, 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by ensuring and maintaining the food service operation in a clean condition and in good repair.

Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverage being stored on dish rack above clean dishes and equipment food contact surfaces such as cutting blocks. Store employee beverages in a designated area to prevent potential contamination issues.

Corrected During Inspection: No hand soap at main bar hand sink upon inspection. Hand sinks shall be stocked for convenient use by food employees with an adequate hand washing liquid, bar or powder.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Main bar hand sink observed inaccessible at the time of inspection. Remote control stored directly in hand sink and several unnecessary items stored around hand sink made it inaccessible for convenient use by employees.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed a thick black mold-like substance inside the top of the ice bin in the back bar area. Specs of mold were also observed co-mingled with ice being used by the food service. The PIC was instructed to cease use and obtain bags of commercially packaged ice until the issue has been fixed.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed presence of mouse droppings in the side storage area by the unused 3-compartment sink and grease trap, on the ledge leading to the basement kitchen, in cabinetry and in the upstairs bar area. Also observed presence of dead and live oriental roaches throughout the main kitchen. Severe gnat and fly infestation observed in the chemical storage room next to the dish machine area. Pest control treated on 10DEC2020. Continue to work with pest control to remediate these issues.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed a gap between the bottom of the facility’s side door and the threshold.

Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed mouse snap trap on elevated ledge across from main kitchen door entrance. Rodent bait stations shall be kept in covered, tamper resistant enclosures.

Corrected During Inspection: Food not protected from contamination. Observed chicken rapid chilling in walk-in freezer stored under compressor unit with ice build up completely uncovered. Upon informing the PIC, the chicken was moved to the storage rack furthest away from the compressor unit.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed wet wiping rags sitting out on countertops and prep surfaces. Ensure wet rags are kept either in solution or placed in the dirty linen basket to be laundered.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed unnapproved wood base finish behind the dish machine. Replace wood with a smooth and easily cleanable surface finish.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Two-door reach-in cooler indicated holding temperature of 41F on exterior digital ambient thermometer, but was actually holding products between 51-56F. PIC called maintenance to have the unit serviced.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed ice build-up/accumulation on the back wall of the walk-in freezer. Also, door handle to Everest cooler was loose and in disrepair. Ensure these units are maintained properly in state of good repair and proper adjustment.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the following non-food contact surfaces to be unclean: – Door gaskets throughout the facility were observed unclean with either a build up of food or a mold-like substance. – wire shelving in the main bar beer sliding door cooler – back bar soda gun holder was observed with a thick mold/yeast like build up – sides of grill line equipment and equipment casters – reach-in units both ready-to-eat (food and other debris) and raw (residual substance build-up) – the stainless grill top table -wired storage racks in the kitchen -the beer walk-in cooler surfaces. Clean all non-food contact surfaces throughout the entire FSO.

Repeat: Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code (OPC). Observed the plumbing on the back outside bar ice machine not plumbed per the OPC. Repair using a state licensed plumber registered in Miami County.

Repeat: Utility service lines and pipes improperly exposed or installed. Observed uncapped, unused plumbing fixture in the ceiling of the warewashing/dish area open and exposed. Completely seal this exposed pipe.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed open holes in wall behind dish machine area. Repair and seal these holes to prevent areas for pest harborage and to ensure walls are smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. In the chemical storage room next to dish area, observed missing or damaged cove base finish. Repair or replace.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved and/or closed. Undercounter cabinetry in men’s restroom observed with enormous gap/hole. Completely seal.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the entire facility in need of a deep clean. Floors, walls and ceilings were observed to be unclean throughout.

Ventilation system not maintained. Hood filters observed with grease deposit build-up. PIC stated hood filters will be changed as soon as possible. Filters are cleaned every 6 weeks professionally.

Dec. 17

• Dorset Pop Stop, 1265 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Condensing fans in beer walk-in cooler observed with severe dust and dirt accumulation. Ensure condensing fans are cleaned more frequently to prevent these sort of accumulations.

• Trojan Nutrition, 1510 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 18

• Pella Corporation, 1501 Experiment Farm, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 22

• A&R, 2 N. Market St., Troy — Critical; Repeat: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of preventing illness by controlling contamination concerns and maintaining the overall facility through cleaning and maintenance. Ensure the facility is being deep cleaned frequently enough to prevent accumulations of dust, dirt, food debris and other residues.

Critical: Repeat: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Observed critical multiple critical violations at the time of follow-up inspection.

Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Employee beverages observed being stored on the prep line. Store employee beverages in a designated area and away from food and food contact surfaces. PIC stated an employee bev rack to be stationed and wall-mounted from EcoLab.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Handwashing sink not accessible. Main kitchen hand sink had a rolling food cart stored directly in front of and blocking the hand sink. The PIC immediately instructed food employee to move cart and make the hand washing sink accessible.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. In the storage area immediately upon entering facility through the back door, observed several stacked food lids, containers and bowls to be unclean with food debris and residual build-up. Upon questioning the PIC, he stated these items were “clean.” PIC moved dirty dishware to warewashing area to be recleaned.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the wallk-in cooler, observed container of housemade chili sauce and hot honey vinegarette dated 12/10 and 12/15, respectively. Upon informing the PIC, these house sauces were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Employee personal items being stored improperly. Observed employee t-shirt stored on top of the main kitchen line above the prep cooler. Personal belongings should be stored segregated in a designated area away from food and food preparation.

Repeat: Inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food. Cold holding capacity not sufficient to support volume of food items being stored and pulled for daily prep on the grill line. PIC stated they are working to properly repair the downstairs walk-in cooler. Submit plans to the Health Department for prior approval.

Corrected During Inspection: Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed wet sanitizing rags on prep line and not kept in solution. Ensure wet sani rags are kept in sanitizing solutions between use to prevent microbial growth.

Repeat: Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. Observed several clean food contact surfaces that were stacked and stored wet (wet nesting). Ensure utensils/food contact surfaces are properly air-drying before being put away.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. The underside surface of the server’s station was observed to be exposed wood. Completely paint and seal to ensure surface is smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Walk-in cooler floor observed to have water under seam between stainless paneling. The floors are not able to be easily cleaned. Discussed with PIC options to ensure WIC cleanability is attained.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed severely discolored cutting surfaces being used to prep food. PIC stated better cutting blocks will be purchased for use. Once no longer cleanable, resurface or replace.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas to be maintained in an unclean condition: 1. The area behind the dish machine (severe standing water present) 2. The togo prep kitchen near the mop basin (severe standing water present) 3. Behind and under grill line equipment (food debris and grease) 4. Behind under make/prep tables in the Togo prep kitchen (PIC to unseal make tables) 5. The floor in the walk-in cooler unit 6. Under storage racks in the dry stock/storage area 7. Behind the server’s station pop machine/ bag-in-the-box area 8. In the basement, outside the currently unused, unapproved walk-in cooler (syrup residue build-up) Ensure equipment is being moved and cleaning it taking place frequently enough in the above mentioned areas to prevent these sort of accumulations from building up.

Repeat: FSO observed storing items in unnapproved location due to limited storage space. Facility observed to be storing overflow items in the unfinished, unapproved downstairs basement area. PIC stated this area is in the plans of becoming code compliant. Contact the Health Dept. for prior approval.

Dec. 23

• Megumi Hibachi, 12 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Piqua Fish & Game, 9344 N. Spiker Road, Piqua — Critical; Repeat: No person in charge present in food facility during inspection. At the time of inspection, there was not a designated person at the food service operation with applicable knowledge during hours of operation.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The interior surfaces of the ice machine, upon inspection, were observed with a build-up of a black mold-like substance in various areas. Remove ice and fully clean and sanitize the ice machine.

Repeat: No sanitizer test kit available. Upon questioning, food worker stated bleach test strips were used to test quaternary ammonia sanitizing solution. Obtain the correct Quat test strips corresponding with the sani-tabs or use the EPA-registered bleach observed on-site at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean. Observed baking sheet pans and pizza cooking equipment on top of oven that were unclean with food debris and grease deposits/residual build-up. Food worker at time of inspection stated equipment had not been used. Ensure food contact surfaces of cooking equipment are kept clean from encrusted grease deposits and other such soil accumulations.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The interior bottom stainless surface of the cold hold prep unit observed needing wiped out and cleaned. Enhance cleaning frequency of non-food contact surfaces to prevent these sort of build-ups.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Under the food preparation sink, observed the area between the flooring and the painted wood base cove finish with a significant gap. Seal the gap with 100 percent silicone caulking to facilitate adequate cleaning and for the prevention of pests.

Repeat: FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. No level one Person-in-Charge Food Handler certified individual on-site at the time of inspection. At least one person per shift shall have level one PIC certification.