Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Jan. 1

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Individual advised his vehicle window was busted out while driving out of the parking lot at Lucky’s, 108 N. Main St.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Business, Domino’s at 120 N. Sunset Drive, reported a male subject was calling the store and threatening to fight the employees because he did not receive his icing in his delivery. Male was warned for telephone harassment and trespassed from the business.

Jan. 2

THEFT: Complainant reported she believes an unknown female stole $60 from her.

THEFT: Victim, at 755 Gordon St., reported tenant plugged a power cord into her outlet.

TRESPASSING: Female sleeping in vehicle in Miami Valley Centre Mall parking lot warned for trespassing after complainant called police to report.

THEFT: A male subject reported two checks were stolen from his mailbox, at 410 W. High St.