Piqua boys start busy week with win over Greenville

PIQUA — It was not always pretty in the early going.

But, the Piqua boys basketball team continued to shake off rust from a quarantine and began a busy week with a 54-38 win over Greenville Monday night.

Piqua improved to 3-5 in its second game back from quarantine, while Greenville dropped to 0-8.

“We talked about this after Saturday’s game,” Piqua coach Steve Grasso said. “We are still shaking off the rust.”

While, Piqua held an 18-9 lead at halftime — with Greenville leading scored on the bench with two fouls for much of the second quarter — that margin could have been bigger if not for a number of missed opportunities.

“I don’t know what we shot in the first half, but it had to be around 20 percent,” Grasso said. “We missed a number of shots — layups, jumpers, you name it.”

But, Piqua’s quickness was a problem for Greenville all game.

Dre’sean Roberts had a number of steals for layups at the other end, along with some deadly 3-point shooting to lead the Indians with 23 points.

“That’s one thing we wanted to do,” Grasso said about Piqua’s pressure. “We wanted to push the tempo. We felt like that was going to be to our advantage.”

Piqua broke things open in the third quarter.

Garrett Schrubb opened the half with a 3-pointer as Piqua went on an 8-4 run to make it 26-13.

Roberts had a steal and layup, made a free throw on a Greenville technical and Devon Sever added a basket to make it 26-13.

A Layne Banning 3-pointer took the margin to 31-17 and Piqua led 35-19 going to the fourth quarter.

The Indians pushed the lead to over 20 points, before the benches emptied in the final minutes of the game.

One highlight was Keagan Patton making a steal and going up for a dunk as he was fouled. The ball bounced off the rim three times before falling in.

“I guess you would call that a dunk,” Grasso said. “That is always fun when something like that happens.”

Sever added seven points to the Piqua cause and Patton scored six points.

Nolan Curtis led Greenville with 15 points.

Zimmer scored seven points and Hayden Bush added six points.

Now, Piqua needs to up its game.

Sidney, who Piqua beat at Sidney earlier, visits Wednesday, followed by a trip to unbeaten Tippecanoe Friday and a third game with Xenia Saturday.

“We have four games this week,” Grasso said. “Sidney is going to be fired up. They are going to come in here hungry after the first game. We have Tipp Friday and Xenia, who we have split with, Saturday. We are still looking to get some guys back and just have to keep working.”

After getting the week off to a winning start.